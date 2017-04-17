Evelyn Krenek Fergle, 85, of Clarkston, formerly of Grosse Pointe Woods and St. Clair Shores, passed away April 13, 2017 at home with family by her side, from stomach cancer. Survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald John Fergle, her sons Donald Jay (Laura) Fergle of Rochester Hills, and Ronald John (Nancy Gross) Fergle of Minneapolis, MN, and grandsons Daniel, Matthew, and Elliot. Survived also by sister Irene Broyles of San Diego, CA, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Evelyn was born July 26, 1931 in Berwyn, Illinois, and graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School and Morton Junior College. In 1953, Evelyn received her BS degree in Education from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, then married Don on July 25, 1953, and immediately moved to Roseville, Michigan, where she taught for one year at Roseville High School. In 1954, Evelyn began teaching at Grant and Oakwood Junior High School in East Detroit until her retirement in 1986. Evelyn and Don moved to St. Clair Shores in 1956, then moved to Grosse Pointe Woods in 1974, to Grand Blanc in 1988, and finally to Clarkston in 2000. From 1989 until just one month ago she had continued to regularly substitute teach in Grand Blanc, Lake Orion, and Clarkston Middle Schools. Evelyn was extremely proud of her Czech heritage, tracing her roots back to the 1600’s and traveling to Czech Republic six times. She was a founding member and director since 1996 of the Czech and Slovak Genealogy Society of Illinois. She was also a founding member of the Friends of Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois, a 35-year member of Sokol Detroit, and Lodge Pingree of CSA Fraternal Life. She served on the Alumni Board of Miami University, as well as a former officer of the Southeast Michigan Alumni Association for 25 years, receiving the John E. Dolibois Service Award in 1986. Evelyn has been a member of the Grosse Pointe Congregational Church since 1961, and is a life member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She will be remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mary (Safranek) Krenek and sister Dorothy Haas of Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 3:00 – 8:00 pm. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be to Grosse Pointe Congregational Church, Friends of Bohemian National Cemetery, or Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com