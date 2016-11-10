Families leave lasting legacy

Jack Bailey and Tom Stone check out information on the Bailey family extending back to the early 1800s. Photo by Phil Custodio

First in a series on the families who helped build Clarkston and the descendants who still live here, carrying on their legacy.

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Jack and Doreen Bailey have always known their family went back generations in the Clarkston area. The siblings’ school, Bailey Lake Elementary, bears their name.

“It wasn’t a big deal as a kid. I have two step grandchildren – they think it’s cool,” Doreen said.

“We take it for granted sometimes, but we know our roots run deep,” Jack said.





The Bailey family has lived in Independence Township since Robert Bailey, their great-great-great-great grandfather, bought property at Pine Knob and Whipple Lake roads for a farm, in 1833. They were among the first families moving in from the east to establish homesteads in the township, along with the Holcombs, Beardslees, Clarks, and others.

“Property was becoming scarce, and he was afraid his sons would have trouble finding land of their own,” Jack said. “It would take a couple days to get from Pine Knob Road to Pontiac. Their first winter, they killed 22 wolves. When you think of the Clarkston ‘Wolves,’ you don’t think of real wolves. These stories intrigued me as a child.”

Nine generations of Baileys have or are living in Independence Township, also including Jack and Doreen’s cousins Alaina Bailey Hawley and her brother Keith Bailey. They also have a sister, Aleta Bailey, who lives in Groveland Township.

Jack lived on Pine Knob Road most of his life. He moved into his grandparents’ home about 20 years ago, then built a new house.

“I like to live here and work where I live,” he said. “It used to be a quiet town. It’s changed tremendously.”

His grandfather, Leslie Bailey, was born in 1906 and was a farmer.

“I lived right next to him my whole life. I saw him every day, my grandpa and grandma,” Jack said. “They always grew potatos. The area was big in potato farms. We would dig potatoes and dig potatoes and dig potatos, and put them in the basement. Neighbors would stop by and we would sell them.”

When they were young, they would also visit aunts and uncles, great aunts and uncles, all just around the corner, said Doreen.

“There were a lot of us here, as children,” she said. “We used to have picnics. Where the house sits now, that was our picnic spot.”

“We all felt connected,” Jack said.

It’s important to document their family history for the next generation, added Doreen, who did some genealogy research 6-7 years ago.

“There are still grandchildren attending Clarkston schools,” said Doreen, who owns a dental lab with her husband. “If you don’t pass it down, it will be lost.”

Jack and Doreen’s father Dale Bailey, grandfather Leslie Bailey, great grandfather Alfred Bailey, great-great grandfather Frank Bailey, and great-great-great grandfather William Bailey were all farmers.

More recent generations have also gotten into firefighting.

“My great uncle, dad, myself, uncle, and cousin were all firefighters,” Jack said. “My dad was fire chief for a couple years.”

Jack has served 34 years as a fire fighter with the Independence Township Fire Department, and Keith is retired from ITFD.

Alaina, who lives on Pine Knob Road and has worked for Clarkston schools as a special needs bus driver for almost 30 years, was born and raised in Clarkston, went to Clarkston schools, worked part time during the summer for Independnence Township, and coached girls softball for parks and rec. as well as the Chiefs.

“We have three daughters that were also born and raised in Clarkston and also attended Clarkston schools,” said Alaina.

Two daughters, Latisha Preston and Lindsey Snyder, work for Clarkston schools in the special needs programs, and two grand children, Gabrielle and Gage Preston, attend Clarkston schools.

Families with deep roots reflect well on Clarkston, said Tom Stone, longtime resident and genealogist.

“Generation after generation stayed in the township. There are kids in school today in this township who now represent the legacy of the original Robert Bailey. That says something about heritage and character of the community,” Stone said. “In many ways, it’s not typical. You don’t find that kind of legacy everywhere,” Stone said. “It speaks to why this community is popular and attracts people. It’s evidence of its character. There’s something durable in family connections to this.”

“It’s pretty interesting,” Doreen said. “Clarkston is a nice community where people like to stay. I moved to Lake Orion for awhile but moved back. Clarkston is home.”

Bailey family in the news

As a founding family in Clarkston and Independence Township, the Baileys were active in their community, as reflected in the local Oakland County Pioneer.

1874-01-21, The citizens of North Independence have lately organized a debating club to meet once a week at the Bailey School House. On motion John O. Houser was elected President and Wilson Bailey and David J. Owen chosen judges. The question argued, or debated upon, was “Resolved, That intoxicating drink causes more misery to the human race than war.” There being 12 on a side a lively debate commenced. Mr. Winfield Bailey, on the affirmative, opened the argument very appropriately.

1874-01-28, Mr. E. J. Bailey, our school director [Independence] announced to the public that Mr. Graham and others would deliver temperance lectures on Friday evening, Feb. 6th.

1874-01-28, On Saturday evening last our debating club met red hot at the regular hour appointed and fears were entertained that the whole meeting would burst into a political fight. Uncle Bill Bailey gave the Lincoln man a broadside which made the wool fly.

1875-03-24, Elmore Bailey, son of Wm. Bailey, has had a severe time of inflammation and congestion of the lungs. But by good care and skillful treatment of Doctor Goodenough, of Clarkston, is improving finely. This is a second narrow escape, if such it may be termed, that Elmore has had.

1875-03-24, Winfield Bailey suffers the loss of a valuable horse, that recently was kicked by another horse while standing in the stable together.

1875-11-24, Elmore Bailey was kicked by a horse the other day in the side laming him somewhat.

1876-02-16, Wm. Bailey has had a valuable horse so badly kicked by another, as to ruin it.

1878-03-27, On Wednesday morning a house belonging to E. J. Bailey was discovered to be on fire. Investigation showed that a considerable amount of floor and partition had been burned, and the fire was working its way in places but was soon extinguished. Tramps are talked of. Just a week later fire was discovered in the kitchen and wood shed of the house owned by Wm. Bailey. The fire had gained considerable headway, and the house was soon consumed. The furniture on the first floor only was saved. The property was insured for the amount of $1500. The origin of the fire is a mystery, as the family has always been very careful.

Memories of Bailey matriarch

Malinda Bailey, wife of Robert Bailey and Jack and Doreen Bailey’s great-great-great-great grandmother, wrote to the Oakland County Pioneer in 1875, on her 75th birthday, shortly before she passed away in 1876, about her family’s arrival in Independence Township.

“We turned to the right and came up by Silver Lake north of Sashabaw Plains where three or four families were living. Then we came on north in the neighborhood that I now live and stopped and stayed at John Daines overnight and not wishing to be any trouble to others, my husband thought that he would look around and find some temporary home until he could erect one upon our own land.

“The winter of 1875 has been the coldest I ever experienced, provisions at that time (1835-1836) were very scarce as hardly enough had been raised to supply the settlers. Flour was $12 a barrel and other thing equally as high, although we never suffered any to speak of for the want of necessaries of life. There was game of almost every description that ever roamed the Michigan wild woods. There was also plenty of fish in the creeks and lakes for which this part of the county is quite famous and which was a great help to the settlers. My husband, being quite a hand to hunting, he could kill a deer at almost any time that he wished. At that time one could frequently see from 15 to 20 in droves. They were in good order and so they supplied us with tallow as well as meat. One could go out after dark and hear the howling of the wolves in almost every direction. Their howls made it very hideous. The first winter that we lived in our place, my husband caught 17 for which he received $12 per head bounty money. Our nearest neighbor north of us was Jacob VanWagoner, who lived eight miles distant.

“Our family consists of five sons and two daughters, all settled within the boundary of four miles with the exception of one, who took a notion to travel and see more of the world before he settled down. He went to California 14 years since where he made a fortune of about $30,000, but now resides in Pennsylvania.

“Our two eldest sons, William and Wilson, settled on each side of us, but we have not escaped affliction and have been called upon to mourn the loss of our two oldest children. Wilson died in 1862, aged 46 years; Mrs. Tubbs died in 1865, aged 51 years. My husband died in 1868, aged 71 years. I still live on the old homestead and am blessed with many comforts of life that many are deprived of with a measure of heath and strength for one of my age. I have 34 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; but I feel as though I am living on borrowed time. How much longer?”