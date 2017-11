The “Morning’s at Seven” theatrical run continues this weekend at Depot Theater.

The Clarkston Village Players bring the trials and tribulations of four sisters, Cora, Ida, Esther, and Arry, to life, as they deal with the troubles caused mostly by the men in their lives.

Performance dates are Nov. 24-26, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1-2. Call 248-425-5842 for tickets.