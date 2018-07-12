Family research

“Who Do You Think You Are?” is a TV program researching and sharing the ancestry of notable people since 2010.

Clarkston residents may not be featured on that show anytime soon, but they can still get help researching local family trees without leaving the community and/or appearing on TV, said Clarkston residentTom Stone.

“Many of us still wonder from whom we are descended – who our ancestors were,” Stone said. “Perhaps, a family member signed the Declaration of Independence, escaped poverty or war by coming here, served as a king or queen, arrived here on the Mayflower, or fought in the Civil War.”

Stone has been helping neighbors work on their family tree for more than half his life. One way has been workshops and individual sessions at the Independence Senior Center. The next scheduled individual sessions will be on Wednesday, July 18, at the Senior Center. One hour consultations are available between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; a $10 per hour donation to the center is required. Call 248-625-8231.

Contact Stone directly for a personal date, time, and location, at tkstone@aol.com or 248-625-8193. A $10 per hour donation will be required, which will go to the Clarkston Rotary “Shoes for Kids.”

“Happy researching,” Stone said.