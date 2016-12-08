Fire on Dixie

Springfield Township firefighters hose down the fire in the restaurant.

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Hopes for the holidays went up in smoke for those at the Lakes Grille on Dixie Highway, destroyed in a fire Monday, but members of the community are stepping forward to help.

Darren Graunstadt at LA Cafe has an idea to help lessen the blow.

“I’m trying to get restaurants together for one day, to donate a percentage to the employees and their families,” Graunstadt said. “It’s Christmas time, and they have kids.”

To help, call him at 248-330-9588 or email lacafe@usa.com.

Kristin Anne of Waterford set up a GoFundMe.com fundraiser, “Lakes Grille Employee Christmas Fund.”

“We are raising money for the employees of the Lakes Grille in Clarkston. Sadly, due to an accidental fire these hard working and deserving people have lost their jobs less than three weeks before Christmas. We are hoping to raise enough money so we can donate to each of the employees to help them get through this Holiday Season,” she wrote on the fundraiser page.

Mia Newton also wants to help, and is working to organize a toy drive for the children of those affected by the fire.

“I can pick up or drop off and will work with the owner, Hank Lock, to get these toys delivered to the children of the families that were employed there,” Newton posted on Facebook.

Other restaurants, residents, and community groups are also posting information about job openings throughout the area.





Independence Township firefighters, with assistance from White Lake, Springfield, Waterford, Brandon, and Lake Orion township fire departments, were called to the restaurant at 6722 Dixie Highway, Dec. 5, about 11:45 a.m., and fought the fire throughout the afternoon. The fire started in the kitchen and appears cooking related, but investigation continued into Tuesday, according to Independence Township Fire Department. There were no injuries.

The Lakes Grille, a family run business, was opened by Hank and Irene Lock in 2014.

In an unrelated incident on Nov. 10, a gas station in the 6500 block of Dixie Highway was severely damaged in a blaze caused by a garbage truck engine fire.