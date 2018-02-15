Firefighters smoking with ISO 4

Springfield Township firefighters gathered with friends and family, Feb. 8, to celebrate their new ISO score achievement. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

The entire community was credited for the newly upgraded Springfield Township Fire Department ISO 4 score.

“Voters approved the new millage, the Township Board supported several improvements, the men and women of Springfield Township Fire Department invested countless hours, all working together to fulfil a dream,” said township Supervisor Collin Walls. “Together we can and should be proud.”

The Township Board hosted a reception for firefighters and their families at their Feb. 8 meeting, honoring them for achieving a new ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating of 4, upgraded from a split rating of 7 and 10.

“It took thousands of hours of work to prepare for the ISO inspection – one-and-a-half years of work, six binders filled with stuff (photos, videos, charts, graphs, etc., on capabilities, training, administration, and equipment) we had to provide to them,” said Fire Chief David Feichtner. “They evaluated everything.”

They drilled until they were able to fill a tanker truck in two-and-a-half minutes and empty it in three-and-a-half minutes, said Lt. Randy Harlass.

“We had to prove we could do it,” Harlass said. “The community is the biggest winner.”

“We could not have done it without the relationship we have with the township board,” Feichtner said. “The firefighters did so much work. We asked so much of them, and they did every single thing asked of them. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Voters approved a new one-mill millage for the fire department in 2016. The millage funded 24-a-day, seven-days-a-week staffing of fire station two, purchase of a fire engine and tanker truck, and other equipment, reconstruction of fire station one, and other projects.

“This is a validation of all that work,” Feichtner said. “Other departments are coming to us and asking, ‘how did you do it.'”

The new equipment and training allows about a 5-6 minute response time to emergencies. The new tanker also increases water supply available to fight fires, which is invaluable in the mostly rural township.

“We have eight hydrants in the entire township,” Feichtner said.

Residents should see lower insurance rates based on the ISO evaluation, which is conducted every 10 years, he said.

The new rating places the fire department in the top 25 percent of all fire departments in the country, and top 14 percent in Michigan, Feichtner said.

“It took an amazing amount of work and tremendous support from the supervisor and board, a shared vision,” he said.

“We know Springfield Township is always first in our hearts and minds, but being in the top 25 percent in the nation is a very awesome achievement,” Walls said. “On behalf of residents and the township board, please accept our gratitude and heartfelt thanks.”

The Springfield Township Fire Department was established in 1947, and is part full time and part on-call.

Firefighters are equipped for a variety of emergencies, and trained for fire and medical response as well as specialized responses such as ice rescue, hazardous materials, and technical rescue.

Equipment includes ambulances, brush-fire trucks, fire engines, tankers, two vehicles for transport and basic life support, rescue truck, and a command vehicle, stationed at two locations.