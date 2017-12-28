First Black Belt at Clarkston school

Anna Lyscas of Clarkston earned a First Dan Black Belt from American Martial Arts Academy (AMAA), Dec. 19.

This was the first Black Belt awarded at the Clarkston location. Lyscas is 11 years old and a student at Sashabaw Middle School. She has been learning karate since September 2012, and joined AMAA in December 2013.

She studies Tang Soo Do, Korean martial Arts, with head instructor at the AMAA Clarkston location, Master David Koehler, Fourth Dan Black belt.

AMAA was founded by Grand Master Leo Mayer in 1989, and has three locations. The Clarkston school was started in 2013.