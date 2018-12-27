First read for marijuana ordinance

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Independence Township Board voted unanimously, Dec. 15, to approve first reading of an ordinance prohibiting marijuana establishments in the township.

Trustee Ronald Ritchie said he is pro-business, but this was a prudent step to take.

Andrea Schroeder, in her last meeting as trustee before she takes office as state representative, agreed.

“We don’t know where it’s going to go so I want to be proactive and take this step,” Schroeder said. “There are just so many questions right now – this is something that can protect the township.”

Voters approved Proposal One on Nov. 6 to legalize personal possession, use, and cultivation of marijuana, and also allows for licensing of marijuana establishments.

The proposed ordinance would opt -out the township from this provision.

Concerns include public health, how continued federal prohibition of marijuana would apply, land uses, and how the courts will decipher, interpret, and apply the new state law’s provisions, said township attorney Steve Joppich.

Now, due to federal law, marijuana establishments would have to work with cash because banks would not deal with them, said Treasurer Paul Brown.

“There’ll be a lot of cash, and criminals know that,” Brown said. “Hopefully that gets fixed – that could lead to me changing my position.”

The ordinance would not affect recreational marijuana use or possession, and the township could vote to opt in later.

The Planning Commission will review and issue a recommendation, and second reading would be in January.