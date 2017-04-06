First shut out in books

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves are using this week to build on their skills and techniques while they are training during spring break in Florida.

“This week separates us from the pack a little bit,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse. “We will be together more as a team. Our chemistry will be developed.”

The Wolves headed into break with a 8-0 win over Solon last Thursday with sophomore goalies Danny Milano and





Jake Line putting their first career shutout in the books.

“They played particularly well,” Kaminskas added. “On the offensive end junior Dakota Locher really stood out and played well. He is one of the key guys for us. He is starting to take control of offense and lead out there as a midfielder.”

Locher opened the scoring for the Wolves with two goals to open the second quarter after both teams were scoreless in the first stanza.

Before the half closed senior Matthew Williamson, sophomore Eric Csizmadia and junior Jordon Sommerville added one goal each in the last three minutes to put the score 5-0.

Sophomore Keelan McKouen struck in the third quarter with his shot to the top of the net less than two minutes in.

“It was a good win,” said Kaminskas. “It was a lot of adverse conditions in the cold, rain and wind. The guys did well and they responded well. With the weather we got off to a slow start. As the game continued we just kept going and pushing. They played together. They played smart, and we saw great results.”

Sommerville and sophomore Matthew Atchison scored in the fourth quarter to end the game, 8-0.

The Wolves opened the season with a 8-7 loss to Northville, March 24. Senior Mark VanBuskirk had two goals and McKouen had one. Milano saved 60 percent of the shots on him in the net.

“He did well,” Kaminskas added. “He had three Division 1 shooters. His save percentage was good for his first night out.”

The Wolves led going into the fourth quarter before a rain delay slowed them down.

“That’s when our age started to show,” Kaminskas said. “We were playing against a bunch of hungry seniors who had something to prove.”

He added the game helped the boys prepare for Solon and the rest of the season.

“We were able to play through the early mistakes,” Kaminskas said. “It’s good to be tested like that early – get that adversity out of the way, make some mistakes and play through them.”

The Wolves (1-1) come back from break to play Notre Dame Prep, April 11, and kick off the OAA league with Troy, April 13, both at home.

“It should be a good, competitive game,” Kaminskas said about Notre Dame Prep, adding in the last few years the game was decided by a point or two. “It should be a good stepping out on Tuesday night.”

JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.