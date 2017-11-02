Ford J. ANDREWS

ANDREWS, Ford J. of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford; November 2, 2017; age 93. Beloved husband of Maxine for 71 years. Loving father of Beth (Dennis) Brown and Kyle (John) Kraft. Chosen Grandfather of Veronica (Jason) Leung, Hope DeLargy, Jeff (Karen) Brown, Ryan (Beth) Kraft and Lindsey (Noah) Dorfman. Great grandfather of Chayse, Reece, Miles, Jesiah, CJ, Spencer, Piper and Ira. Ford served in the US Army during WWII as a Paratrooper. He completed 14 jumps and one on Corregidor Island. Friends may visit Monday, November 6, 2017 at Christ Lutheran Church, Waterford, Viewing at 10am, Service at 11am. Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com