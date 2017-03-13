Frances M. TAIT

TAIT, Frances M. “Missy”; of Waterford; March 9, 2017; age 98; preceded in death by her husband David, son David “D.R.” and siblings Violet, Ray, Al and Johnny Larkins; mother of Ronald and Dorian; mother in law of Linda; grandmother of Shaun and Brenton. Memorial Mass Saturday, March 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com