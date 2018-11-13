Frank GENOVESE

GENOVESE, Frank; of Oxford; suddenly November 10, 2018; age 69; husband of Catherine for 43 years; father of Nicholas & Michael; brother of Gasper (Laura) Genovese; brother in law of Frank (Cathy) Rimi; uncle of Tony & John, Angelo, Sam & John. Frank retired in 2002 from Oakland County Circuit Court as a probation officer. He owned & operated Candy Cane CHRISTmas Tree Farm with his family.  Frank loved his Sicilian heritage and was proud to be a U.S. citizen. He was a community leader, loved teaching vegetable gardening and made/flew model airplanes. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3-5 & 6-9pm and Thursday 3-5 & 6-9pm with a Knights’ Rosary Thursday at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00am at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville with visitation directly at the church Friday before mass starting at 9:00am. Entombment Guardian Angel Cemetery, Rochester. Memorials may be made to OCEF Food Pantry, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, or Gleaners Community Food Bank.

