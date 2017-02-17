LAFFERTY, Frank N. of Clarkston; February 15, 2017; age 67. Loving husband of Gloria for 45 years; beloved father of Frank N. Lafferty II, Jeremy (Cori) Lafferty and Joshua (Nicole) Lafferty; proud papa of Brayden, Jayce and Nadaline; brother of Linda (Bo) Mathis, Alice and Karen. Preceded in death by his siblings Frederick, Wilma, Jean Helen and Thomas. Frank retired from Grand Trunk Railroad. He served in the United States Navy. Frank was a Hall of Fame head wrestling coach for Rochester High School, assistant wrestling coach for Clarkston High School and a special mentor to many. Funeral Service Monday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 2-9 pm. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com