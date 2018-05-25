Fred J. SYERSON

SYERSON, Fred J.; of Waterford; May 23, 2018; age 88; Beloved husband of Darlyne M.; loving father of Denise (Bob) Prisbe, Debra (Al) Rivera, Lori Fisher, Paul Syerson, Ed (Kathleen) Trunick and Sherree (Dan) Biernat; father in law of Lisa Tinder; proud grandfather of Christina, Amanda, Colleen, Maureen, Al, Jef, Shaun, Edwin, Stephanie, Eric, Monica, Tony, David, Renee and BJ; great grandfather of 16; preceded in death by his parents Fred and Elna, his brother Ernest (Carol), grandson Jef Fisher. Fred was a proud U of M graduate with a Doctorate in Psychology. He was an Assistant Principal at Bentley High School in Livonia and then went on to be a successful Entrepreneur in retail. Friends may visit Monday May 28th 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com.