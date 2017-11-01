Freda MEYLAND

MEYLAND, Freda; of Clarkston; October 31, 2017; at the age of 77; beloved wife of John of 51 years, whom she met in sociology class at Michigan State University; devoted mother of Scott and Kurt; Freda retired from Clarkston Schools after more than 30 years of service, where she taught English and French. She was devoted to her family and friends, and was known for her pleasant and loving nature. Freda loved to travel and she cherished her frequent trips, including destinations such as Scotland, Iceland, Greece, Italy, Alaska, New Zealand, and Australia, in addition to many trips to France and Quebec with her students. She had a strong love for reading and music, which she shared with her family and friends. Freda’s family is eternally grateful to the devoted and caring staff at Autumn Ridge of Clarkston. Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday 6:00-9:00pm. Private Interment Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Freda’s name to Clarkston United Methodist Church or Independence Township Library.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com