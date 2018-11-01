Free dental care for veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, Regiani Holistic Dental Center is thanking veterans with free dental care, Friday, Nov. 9.

“Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms,” said Dr. Robert Martino, founder of the Freedom Day USA event.

Each year, the office at 10435 Ortonville Rd, Suite B, participates in the national Thank You Movement for military members and their immediate families, along with veterans.

Services include exams, cleanings, fillings, crowns, etc., with follow up care at no charge.

This is for those who could not otherwise afford care. If you have good dental insurance, or the means to pay for services, please do not take the place of someone who truly needs the help.

Call 248-625-5222 to make a “Freedom Day” appointment for Nov. 9. Bring your military ID or DD214.