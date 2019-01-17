Friends seek community support for Depot Park playground

City Manager Jonathan Smith, and Clarkston Optimists and Friends of Depot Park Tom Lowrie and Ken Ermer hope to replace the wood-framed play structure with a new, safer structure. Photo by Phil Custodio

Clarkston Area Optimists, Friends of Depot Park, and other volunteers added several new items to the Depot Park playground last year, but the biggest is still on the drawing board.

“The team wants to replace the large climbing structure and slide because the current version does not meet playground safety guidelines,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

The new climb-and slide structure costs $40,000. The Optimists have donated $10,000 and are seeking donations for the remaining $30,000 via a Go Fund Me Page, which would go through the nonprofit Optimists to be tax deductible.

The City’s Friends of Depot Park Committee has been working for a year to upgrade playground equipment in Depot Park, Smith said.

“With the help of the Clarkston Area Optimists Club and others, the team has installed a new Tot Swing, Geo Climber, Tire Swing, Cozy Cocoon, Xylophone and Musical Flowers,” Smith said.

The train and truck playsets were also refurbished and painted, and then new mulch was spread throughout the area, he said.

To help the Friends of Depot Park and the Optimists, visit www.GoFundMe.com and search for “Optimist Depot Park Challenge.”