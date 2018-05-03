Fundraiser for imagination teams

Jalapeno’s hosts a fundraiser on Wednesday, May 16, 4:30-7:30 p.m. for Clarkston Creativity Crew Destination Imagination teams.

Pine Knob, Bailey Lake, and North Sashabaw elementary schools, Sashabaw Middle School, and Clarkston High School DI teams placed in the top three at their State Finals and now advance to the Global Finals competition in Tennessee, May 23-26.

Jalepeno’s, 7743 Sashabaw Road, will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the DI teams to help fund their trip. Ask servers for receipts for dine in and carry out.

Destination Imagination (DI) is a volunteer led non-profit organization that develops educational programs to teach students the creative process from imagination to innovation.

Visit www.ClarkstonCreativityCrew.com for more on Destination Imagination.