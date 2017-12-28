Funds for senior buses

The Independence Township senior transportation system has $6,000 more, thanks to a reallocation of 2016 Community Development Block Grant funds by Clarkston City Council.

The service is for those 55-years-old or older, and disabled adults 18-years-old and older, to get to medical appointments, shopping, employment, and the senior center, said Barbara Rollin, senior division supervisor from Independence Township Parks, Recreation, and Seniors, at the Dec. 11 council meeting.

“So far this year we have given over 4,000 rides for seniors and disabled adults in the Village of Clarkston and Independence Township,” Rollin said.

The funds were reallocated from Clarkston Area Youth Assistance, which had not used the money. It was about to go back to the federal government, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“Either reprogram them or lose them,” Smith said. “We reached out to the senior transport group, and they very much can use these funds.”

Council member Eric Haven called for a committee to look into additional ways to use the funds in the city, for future CDBG funds.

The council voted unanimously to reallocate the money.