Funds for township projects

BY BRENDA DOMINICK

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Fall is here, but projects from the summer continue, said Finance Director Wendy Hillman in her third-quarter financial report to Independence Township Board, Oct. 9.

The Clintonwood Spraypark is about halfway complete, with $240,268 spent out of $465,000 budgeted for the project. Renovation of the Clintonwood Park Day Camp building has stalled, with $4,950 spent so far out of a $150,000 total budget, Hillman said.

“The day camp building; this one is in a little bit of a holding pattern right now,” she said. “In December, we’ll know if we’ll received grant money towards this project and if so, it will bump up the available funds, but regardless, construction on this is supposed to start in 2019, and the $4,950 was actually spent in 2017. So, we’ve been holding this one for a while.”

The Lakeview Room in Bay Court Park is close to completion, with $32,866 spent out of a $34,570 budget.

The Safety Path Millage Fund revenue so far this fiscal year is $680,859, with expenditures at $774,882.

Millage, water, and sewer funds spike during the year as tax payments come in, Hillman said.

“We’ve got half of our billings in,” she said. “The Jan. 19 billing actually gets posted back into ’18 so we’ve got two billings in this fiscal year already. Our sewer billings, we’ve received eight months of billings and nothing unusual in sewer and water. We have our DPW building which has been budgeted but not yet spent. So, our expenditures will probably spike a little bit come fourth quarter.”

For the DPW Building Addition and Renovation project, $174,412 out of the $1,595,620 budget has been spent so far.

The North Sashabaw Sanitary Sewer and Watermain was right at budget, and Sewer Station Repairs Funds was about $28,000 over their budget, she said.

Hillman explained, “DPW, you’ll see a spike in the budget because the board just approved construction for the building addition. The North Sashabaw Sanitary, Sewer, and Water Main, that is what we’ve spent based on the tri-party agreement we just agreed with the road commission. Sewer station repairs are pipeline repairs and we came in a little over budget.”

For more information on financial reports, visit www.indetwp.com/departments/clerk/finance.php.