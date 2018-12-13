Future engineers

A team carefully carries their Lego moon base. Photo provided

For 10 weeks, FIRST Lego League Junior kids in grades 1-3 have been working at Clarkston High School with the Team RUSH students to learn about Lego robotics.

This year’s theme was life on the moon. How would explorers breath, what would they eat and drink, what would they do for fun?

They designed and built a Moon Base out of Legos, including motors, to show their ideas, and also made posters for their Clarkston Robotics Expo.

More than 400 people attended the expo, with 122 students and 35 additional volunteers participating.

“It was a fabulous event – one day for the teams to display to the judges what they had learned,” said Kyle Hughes, Team RUSH mentor and coach.

Clarkston provided 19 teams, all mentored by Team RUSH students, with nine others from Lake Orion, Linden, and other school districts.

Team RUSH students mentored the 19 Clarkston teams for 10 weeks prior to the event. Students were able to present to judges, participate in team building and engineering challenges, and get robotics demonstrations from Clarkston FTC teams, Technados, Robo Wolves, and Team RUSH.