Gail M (Erickson) Selvala, 68, a long time former resident of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at the Avow Hospice Georgeson House in Naples, Fl on January 27, 2017 after a courageous ten month battle with cancer. Gail was born in Three Rivers, Michigan to parents Wilbur Edward Erickson and Vivian Maxine (Garter) Erickson. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Kurt Erickson. Gail was known for a warm engaging smile that helped people she met feel they had been friends for years. At the age of 17 she enrolled in Michigan’s School of Nursing where she earned a BSN in 1960. Late in the first semester of her freshman year she met husband to be Richard Lee Selvala. Beginning in their freshman years they attended University of Michigan home football games for over 60 years. They began their 56 year in Three Rivers on July 23, 1960 after which time they lived in Michigan cities Waterford and Clarkston prior to retirement followed by seasonal residences in northern Michigan towns Goodhart and Cross Village with a winter residence in Naples, Florida. Gail was a school nurse for 30 years in Pontiac, Michigan where husband Richard grew up and started his 37 year career with General Motors. Gail belonged to Michigan golf clubs Warwick Hills, in Grand Blanc, and Birchwood Farms in Harbor Springs and Naples, Florida clubs Cedar Hammock and Naples Heritage. Gail was a prolific reader with extraordinary recall of the books and authors of her readings. She also was a serious bridge player with groups in both Michigan and Florida. She was one of great faith and was the president of the council for 16 years at Redpath Church in Cross Village, Mi and a member of Michigan Lutheran church choirs in Auburn Hills and Clarkston and most recently at Emmanuel Lutheran in Naples, Florida. She is survived by husband Richard of Naples and Cross Village, son Richard (Rick) Selvala Jr and wife Kristin of New Canaan, Ct: daughter Amy Grohe and husband Mark of Hinsdale, Illinois: daughter Allison White and husband Arthur of Dacula, Ga and brother Ross and wife Laurie of Redwood City, California, nine grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. There will be a memorial service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, Florida at 2:00 PM on March 31st, 2017 and a celebration of life in July 2017 in Harbor Springs, Mi. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, Fl or the University of Michigan School of Nursing Scholarship Fund.