Gary L. AZBELL

AZBELL, Gary L. of Clarkston; March 22, 2017; age 69. Preceded in death by his wife Christine, brother Michael and dog Casey. Loving father of Shane (Brandin) Azbell, Sarah-Jane (Mark) Jankovich, Brad (Michele) Eickhorst and Angela (Christopher) Dodman; proud grandfather of Zachary, Zoey, Angelina, Ella, Lanny, Sydney, Daisy, Daphne and Milo; dear brother of Susan (Michael) Pcholinski; canine companion of “Harry” a Spinone Italiano. Gary was a Professor of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Land Surveying at Macomb Community College for over 41 years. He enjoyed being a Conservationist and a lover of the outdoors. Friends may visit Saturday, March 25th 2 pm until a 6 pm Time of Remembrance Sharing at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Mass 11 am Saturday, April 8 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com