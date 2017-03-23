Gary L. AZBELL

obit Azbell, GaryAZBELL, Gary L. of Clarkston; March 22, 2017; age 69. Preceded in death by his wife Christine, brother Michael and dog Casey.  Loving father of Shane (Brandin) Azbell, Sarah-Jane (Mark) Jankovich, Brad (Michele) Eickhorst and Angela (Christopher) Dodman; proud grandfather of Zachary, Zoey, Angelina, Ella, Lanny, Sydney, Daisy, Daphne and Milo; dear brother of Susan (Michael) Pcholinski; canine companion of “Harry” a Spinone Italiano.  Gary was a Professor of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Land Surveying at Macomb Community College for over 41 years.  He enjoyed being a Conservationist and a lover of the outdoors.  Friends may visit Saturday, March 25th 2 pm until a 6 pm Time of Remembrance Sharing at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.  Memorial Mass 11 am Saturday, April 8 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston.  Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

