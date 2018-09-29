Gary Robert Stonerock

Stonerock, Gary Robert; 81 years old; born September 28, 1936 in Garden City, MI, went to be with his Lord the day before his 82nd birthday on September 27, 2018. He was the kind of man that practically knew a stranger’s whole life story within five minutes of meeting him. As a professional land surveyor, Gary worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation, Darin and Armstrong and Giffels and Webster, before he began his own company in 1968, Air-Land Surveys Inc. of Clarkston, MI. His passion as a pilot afforded him the opportunity to take many on their first plane ride. He enjoyed serving his community and held the position of Independence Twp. Supervisor from 1971-1972. Gary lived out his final years of retirement enjoying art, hunting, and his grandchildren in Davison, MI, alongside his loving and faithful wife of 58 years, Onalee (Morgan). He will be remembered by his three children: Cheryl (Mitchell) Branam, Michael (Janet) Stonerock & Pastor Jeffrey (Kelly) Stonerock, as the spirited dad that deeply loved them and the Lord, Jesus Christ. His wise advice and life lessons will be missed by his eight grandchildren: Kevin, Sarah, Ryan, Devon, Justin, Hunter, Jesse and Sydney. His playful personality and love for children will forever be cherished by his beloved great grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Lillyana. He is survived by his sisters: Linda (Robert) Yeager and Vicky (Rick) Colwell; preceded in death by parents Robert and Myrtle, brother Richard and grandson Tyler. The pilot that provided so many with their first plane ride will now “Fly away” to glory himself. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gideons or Victory World Outreach Church.Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com