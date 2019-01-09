CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

ORDINANCE NO. _115__

CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY GAS FRANCHISE ORDINANCE

AN ORDINANCE, granting to CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY, its successors and assigns, the right and authority to lay, maintain and commercially operate gas lines and facilities including but not limited to mains, pipes, services and on, under, along, and across public places including but not limited to highways, streets, alleys, bridges, and waterways, and to conduct a local gas business in the CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, for a period of thirty years.

THE CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON ORDAINS:

SECTON 1.GRANT and TERM. The CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, hereby grants to Consumers energy Company, its successors and assigns, hereinafter called “Consumers” the right and authority to lay, maintain and commercially operate gas lines and facilities including but not limited to mains, pipes, services and valves on, under, along, and across public places including but not limited to highways, streets, alleys, bridges, and waterways, and to conduct a local gas business in the CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, for a period of thirty years.

SECTION 10. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect on February 22, 2019.

For the complete Ordinance please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org or visit www.villageofclarkston.org