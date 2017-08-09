Gayle Louise Buschur, born March 19, 1958 in Detroit, MI to Adolph & Agnes Grulke, sister to Jack (Vicki) Grulke, and Tedd (Sandi) Grulke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday August 6, 2017. She is survived by her children Kristie (David) Pugh, and Jacob Buschur. She is also survived by her Granddaughters Verona and Norah Jean Pugh. Gayle joyfully served the Lord as a dedicated servant on staff at Calvary Lutheran Church. She loved playing the organ, singing, reading, and relaxing on the beach. Gayle cherished her time with her granddaughters and children, and was happily the wife of Jeff Buschur for 35 years. She also enjoyed the Lions, the Tigers, and beers…Oh My! Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church on Saturday August 26, 2017, at 10:30 AM. Donations can be made to Beaumont Hospice or Paws for Life Animal Rescue. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com ;