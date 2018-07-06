Genisys Credit Union Receives Economic Bright Spot Award

Genisys Credit Union has received the Michigan’s Economic Bright Spots Award from Corp! Magazine. This award recognizes Michigan companies that continue to grow, expand and hire Michigan’s brightest talent.

“We are honored to once again receive this award from Corp!” said Jackie Buchanan, Genisys President and CEO, “Genisys is committed to providing outstanding financial products and services to our members through innovation and continuous improvement. This award affirms our efforts.”

Serving members since 1936, Genisys continues to expand and improve. They recently announced that they had grown to over 200,000 members and were also named one of the 200 Healthiest Credit Unions in a financial health study conducted by DepositAccounts.com. Genisys opened new branches in Clinton Township and Ortonville in 2017 and followed that with new branches in Clarkston, Michigan and Lakeville, Minnesota in early 2018. In addition, Genisys is expanding its mortgage and small business lending operations to become an even larger provider of residential and small business loans. Genisys Credit Union Mortgage moved into a new Auburn Hills facility in May 2018.

Genisys places a strong focus on their members, employees and the community. In 2017, they received a 95% overall satisfaction rating on member surveys and has consistently been named a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace. They also received the Communitas Award for their support in fighting hunger and sponsored nearly 900 events with employees, family and friends volunteering more than 4,000 community service hours.