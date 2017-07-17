GEORGE SCHILLER

SCHILLER, GEORGE, of Clarkston, passed away on July 17, 2017 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Christine. Loving father of Gabriele (Russ) Preston and the late Ingrid Schiller. Proud grandfather of Damon (Lidia) Harrington and Russell (Betty) Preston. Dear great-grandfather of several great-grandchildren. George loved woodworking and created beautiful furniture and models. Funeral Service Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.until the service begins. To send an online condolence, please visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com