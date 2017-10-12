GERALD J. SAVOIE

SAVOIE, GERALD J. of Waterford, MI, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at age 89. Beloved husband of the late Joyce of 60 years; loving father of Joanne Savoie, Joseph Savoie, John (the late Paula) Savoie, Julie (Andrew) Woida and Janet Reddy; proud grandfather of Jessica (A.J.), Jason (Audrey), Heather (Jason), Andrea (Rich), Austin, Patrick and Erika; great grandfather of Ryan, Jordyn, Ayla, Addy, Trey, Wyatt and two on the way; special brother in law of Ray, Chris, Joan, Dick, Beth, Tom and Geri; caring uncle of many special nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (in state 9:30) at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church (5481 Dixie Hwy. Waterford). Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15, 2017, from 3-9pm at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes or Fox Manor at Lourdes Senior Community. (2300 Watkins Lake Rd. Waterford, MI 48328. To send a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.