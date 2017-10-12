GERALD J. SAVOIE

By on No Comment

SAVOIE, GERALD J. of Waterford, MI, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at age 89. Beloved husband of the late Joyce of 60 years; loving father of Joanne Savoie, Joseph Savoie, John (the late Paula) Savoie, Julie (Andrew) Woida and Janet Reddy; proud grandfather of Jessica (A.J.), Jason (Audrey), Heather (Jason), Andrea (Rich), Austin, Patrick and Erika; great grandfather of Ryan, Jordyn, Ayla, Addy, Trey, Wyatt and two on the way; special brother in law of Ray, Chris, Joan, Dick, Beth, Tom and Geri; caring uncle of many special nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (in state 9:30) at  Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church (5481 Dixie Hwy. Waterford). Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15, 2017, from 3-9pm at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON8909 Dixie Hwy. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes or Fox Manor at Lourdes Senior Community. (2300 Watkins Lake Rd. Waterford, MI 48328. To send a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.

GERALD J. SAVOIE added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.