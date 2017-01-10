Gerald John RECKINGER SR.

RECKINGER SR, Gerald John of White Lake; Unexpectedly January 9, 2017; age 83. Loving father of Tirchian “Kirk” (Tiffiny) Reckinger and Brooke Eubanks. Proud grandfather of Cody Ray Eubanks and Elijah Lynn Eubanks; dear brother of Judy (Roy) Passarelli and Charles Merithew. Preceded in death by his son Gerald John Reckinger Jr. and sister Sharon Canterbury. Jerry retired from Consumers Power after 41 years of service. Rosary Service Friday 4:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Feed the Children. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com