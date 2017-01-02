Gerald L. DOUGHTERY

DOUGHTERY, Gerald L.; of Clarkston, MI formerly of Elmira, NY; January 1,2017; age 81; preceded in death by his wife Anna; father of Joseph (Sharon) Matkosky, Jo-Ann (late David) Whitaker and Laura (Phil) Gonzales; grandpa of Payton, Crystal, Tara (Suj), Jessica (Matt), Jonathon (Jessica), Nathan & Nicole; great grandpa of Leo, Justin, Madelynne, Christopher, Caylee & Nora; brother of Eddie Mike (Pat) Dougherty; preceded in death by his siblings Bill, Dennis, Sharon. Jerry served as a U.S. Marine and retired as a rural postal worker in Oxford. Memorial service Thursday 1:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit after 12 Noon. Inurnment at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com