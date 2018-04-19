Geraldine ASHBY

ASHBY, Geraldine of Ortonville; April 18, 2018; age 93. Preceded in death by her husband Survetus and son in law Thomas Poli. Loving mother of James (Donna) Ashby, Jerry Ashby, Rick (the late Krystal) Ashby, Larry Ashby, Garry Ashby and Betty (John) Wellman. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Saturday9AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11AM at First General Baptist Church, Waterford. Interment Seymour Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, Lake Orion. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com.