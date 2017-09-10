Geraldine M. EICHBRECHT (JENKS)

EICHBRECHT (JENKS), Geraldine M.; of Lake formerly of Fife Lake; June 16, 2017; age 94; preceded in death by her husband William; mother of Gary (Sue Ann) Eichbrecht, Kaye (Bill Cusenza) Eichbrecht, Terry (Cynthia) Eichbrecht, James Eichbrecht, Lori Ann Eichbrecht; grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 14; sister of Bob (Rosemary) Jenks, Ed (Mary) Jenks. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, crocheting and reading; Memorial Service Saturday, September 16th at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visiting at 11:30 a.m.Memorials may be made to MI Heart Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com