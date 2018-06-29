GERRY ANN ATKINSON

ATKINSON, GERRY ANN, of Clarkston, died Wednesday June 27, 2018 at 75 years of age. Born April 23, 1943 in Pontiac, the daughter of the late Edward and Rosena Knickerbocker. Beloved wife of the late James S. Atkinson; loving mother of Sheila (Gary) Cammarata and Stephan (Kathy) Atkinson; adoring grandmother of Stephan (Nikki) Cammarata and Carissa and Rachel Cammarata; great grandmother of Emilia; dearest sister of Jacqueline (Larry) Mix and the late Beatrice Hefner. Also survived many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Gerry worked for many years at the Clarkston Village Clinic, where she worked for doctors Engelmann, Lapeer, Hamilton and later for Dr. Baker and Dr. Chase. She enjoyed bingo, bowling in her women’s league, reading, crocheting, gardening and going to the family cabin up north. She loved her cars and just enjoyed going out for a drive. She also had a great sense for shopping, traveling and was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers. Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Monday July 2, 2018 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. (8909 Dixie Hyw., Clarkston).Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Pastor Richard Dake officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3-9 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Children’s Miracle Network. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.