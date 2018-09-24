Gloria L. WATT

WATT, Gloria L.; of Clarkston; September 23, 2018; age 81; dear friend of Sue Jones; sister of Joanne (Ralph) Jenkinson; sister in law of Beverley Watt; also survived by many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her siblings: Marilyn Stanton, Rosemary Malapanes & Richard Watt. Gloria was a member of Kirk in the Hills Church and taught for 30 years at Waterford Schools. She collected elephants and ducks and enjoyed helping children, which she continued to do as a volunteer during retirement. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or Heart to Heart Hospice. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com