Golda Marie CECIL

CECIL, Golda Marie – age 100 of Fenton, died Monday, April 10, 2017. Memorial contributions may be made to Adopt-A-Pet of Fenton, 13575 N. Fenton Rd., Fenton (www.adoptapetfenton.com/). Private family services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Fenton. Mrs. Cecil was born November 30, 1916 in Kennett, MO, the daughter of Andrew William and Dora (Messengill) Parkin. She married Chester Esau Cecil on March 22, 1933 in MO and he preceded her in death on August 1, 1994. Mrs. Cecil worked in the factory during World War II as one of the original Rosie the Riveters. She was a bookkeeper for many years and had worked for Excel Corporation in Fenton. Mrs. Cecil was a member of Fenton United Methodist Church and the Fenton VFW Auxiliary. Surviving are: two daughters, Doris E. and husband, Robert Beattie of Clarkston, Jo (Stadler) Schrader of Fenton; six grandchildren, Thomas Beattie, Brad Beattie, Michael Stadler, Steven Stadler, Jeffery Stadler, and Chris Stadler; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd. Fenton. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.