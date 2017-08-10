Golf outing, fundraisers to help heroes fight cancer

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Putt for charity at the ninth Annual Hero Foundation Golf Outing on Saturday, Aug. 26 at White Lake Oaks Golf Course.

The Hero Foundation is a non-profit donating to cancer patients and their families. Some of their fundraisers and events include the golf outing, a wine-tasting, Bikes for Tykes and giving Thanksgiving meals to families, Waterford resident Allan Knake said.

Knake’s daughter Katie Larsen founded the foundation in 2009, a few years after Knake was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which he is now in remission.

“We have to really send kudos to our daughter because she is the one who started it and the reason she named it The Hero Foundation. She said ‘I never met a hero, until I met my dad,’” said Knake’s wife, Terri.

Families affected by all types of cancer are helped by the foundation. Larsen said funds raised at the golf outing go to Michigan families who are struggling financially due to a cancer diagnosis.

“We have strong ties and loyalty to the people of Michigan, and we are dedicated to helping Michigan families,” Larsen said.

Allan is a 1971 graduate of Clarkston High School and has shared his story throughout several Michigan communities. “We’re mainly in Southeast Michigan. We’re starting to branch out a little bit so we can keep the organization fresh,” Terri said. “We’ve been able to help a lot of people, and it’s all community based.”

Larsen explained the foundation works with families to figure out their needs.

“Sometimes it goes beyond financial, they’ll also provide home needs, transportation, Christmas presents, etc.,” she said. “If there is a need, we are here to help. You don’t have to go through this alone.”

“It’s a grassroots organization, we don’t get any funds from any kind of corporate sponsors or anything, it’s just us,” Terri said.

Tickets for the golf outing are $100 through the Hero Foundation’s website. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The event includes snacks and lunch along with raffle prizes and a 50/50.