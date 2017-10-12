Golfers motivated for second appearance at states

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Lady Wolves have their sights on a top finish this week at regionals to go to the state finals for the second consecutive year as a team.

“They are really looking forward to it,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf Head Coach Lezlie Hallman. “They know they are capable of doing better than last year. The want and the drive is always there. They have a drive to show what Clarkston’s got. We will do good.”

Hallman added they will take it one event at a time as Clarkston had one more meet to go against Lake Orion in the regular season which was on Monday. She explained the main competition this season is Bloomfield Hills and Lake Orion.

“Our one loss was to Bloomfield,” she said. “We’ve battled with Lake Orion and Bloomfield Hills going back and forth. We’ll beat them one tournament. We fell down on one tournament at one of our OAA meets. We missed it by three strokes of coming in third.”

Hallman added they have finished well at tournaments throughout the season to get them ready for the post-season.

The most recent was the Lady Wolves finishing in first place at the OAA Red tournament at Twin Lakes Golf Club, Oct. 2 with 324 points.

Claudia Sampson led the team with a third place finish, shooting a 76. Lauren Hartline finished in tenth place with a 81. Ashley Liles hit a 82 and Samantha Weber, 85.

Bloomfield Hills finished in second place with 270; Lake Orion, third, 274; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 351; Rochester Adams, fifth, 360; and Troy, sixth, 381.

They also finished first in the Sentech Services Golf tournament out of 15 teams, Sept. 30. Prior to that they finished in fifth place at the Oakland County tournament against 21 teams, Sept. 20.

The Lady Wolves head to the MHSAA Girls Golf Region 5 hosted by North Farmington on Wednesday at Farmington Hills Golf Club. They will compete against Bloomfield Hills, Lake Orion, North Farmington, Oxford, Rochester Adams, Walled Lake Central, Walled Lake Northern, Waterford Kettering, West Bloomfield and White Lake Lakeland.

“They enjoyed last year going to states and want a repeat,” Hallman said. “We are going to try our hardest. I have faith in them.”