Golfers place at Southern Swing

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team is off to a high swinging start, being ranked in fourth place in the state in Division 1.

The Wolves finished in third place with a 326 during their first Oakland Athletics Association Red meet at Katke Cousins Golf Course at Oakland University, April 11.

Patrick Deardorff led the team with his second place finish with a 70 par.

Brendan Aughe shot a 83 as Cole Smaka and Alex Oda both had a 85.

Birmingham Seaholm finished in first place with a score of 307. Lake Orion finished in second place, 322; Bloomfield Hills, fourth place, 333; Rochester Adams, fifth place, 344; and Troy, sixth place, 378.

The Wolves scored 331 during the first day of the Southern Swing at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield, Ohio.

Deardorff led with a 77. Smaka hit a par of 78; Oda hit a 83; Aughe and Terry Fortuna both had a 93.

The Wolves finished in eighth place on the first day out of 17 teams. The top five teams from the first day included Lake Orion in first, 301; Birmingham Seaholm, second, 308; Powers Catholic, third, 315; Hartland, fourth, 320; and Detroit Catholic Central, fifth, 323.

While competing on the first day, the Wolves also hit for the OAA No. 2 meet, finishing in fourth place. Deardorff finished in seventh place in the league meet and Smaka finished in ninth place.

Lake Orion finished in first place, 301; Birmingham Seaholm, second, 308; Bloomfield Hills, third, 326; Rochester Adams, fifth, 356; and Troy, sixth, 394.

The Wolves finished in first place during the second day of the Southern Swing with 295, tying with Birmingham Seaholm.

Clarkston had three golfers finish in the top ten. Deardorff finished in first place with a par of 70. Harry Bowman finished in eighth place with a 73 and Smaka finished in tenth place with a 74. Oda and Fortuna had a 78 on the day.

The boys head to Farmington Hills Golf Club this Friday and Red Run Golf Club on Monday for their third OAA Red meet.

* * *

Everest Collegiate finished in tenth place during the first day of the Southern Swing with a 346. Nick Korns led with a 83 par. Mitch Lowney and Mia Korns both had a 87, and JC James had a 89.

They also finished in tenth place during the second day with a 336. Lowney led with a par of 79. Nick Korns had a 81. Mia Korns and James both had a 88.