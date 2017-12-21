Good position for winter with win

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Saturday night was full of highlights as the Clarkston Varsity Hockey team defeated Farmington Hills Harrison, 7-2.

“We played a very good game,” said Karl Daiek, head coach. “The guys never deviated and that’s important. Plus, we got players in for the opportunity to play on the ice.”

Which led to a highlight from Cameron Exline who scored his first goal at the high school level.

“It was cool because when I put him out there with a few guys from the first two lines I leaned over to them and said this is going to be a great opportunity for Cam to get a goal today,” Daiek said. “The first shift they fed him up front and he was right there. Perfect position. It was great to see – teammates are thinking about teammates. From coaching standpoint, you want to see that. They like it when anybody succeeds.”

Goals also came from Drew Stark, Nik Highducheck, Daniel Milano, Brent Bachusz and Brandt Botterill with assists from Botterill, Bachusz, Milano, Gage Stamper, Daniel Tremblay, Austin James and Austin McKay.

Daiek added Farmington Hills was short-handed with a small roster.

“He’s been going through some of the things Clarkston has gone through the last couple of years where the numbers aren’t there,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to keep the interest up for the guys. They all want to win. Ultimately it’s the playing that’s the important part. The fun is in the playing.”

The Wolves opened the week with a 7-4 loss to Birmingham United last Thursday.

Birmingham took the lead during the first period with one goal scored in the first two minutes and added two more in the last few minutes. They attempted for one more in the last 20 seconds but found themselves blocked by goalie Brendan Borawski and defender Austin James.

The Wolves bounced back with two goals in the second period. Trevor Gilman scored less than three minutes into the period with assists from Daniel Milano and Trey Roy after Clarkston kept possession in Birmingham’s territory.

Milano scored on his own goal during a power play as the clock marked 7:17. Gilman and Nik Highducheck assisted on goal.

The Wolves continued to put pressure on the net but it was Birmingham who closed the period with one more goal, 4-2.

Brent Bachusz and Milano scored in the third period to tie the game. Birmingham took a time out and came back to score three more goals in the final six minutes.

“We battled,” said Daiek. “We controlled the majority of the play. It was a pretty even game. Birmingham got a couple of fortunate bounces which can happen in any sport. Sometimes the breaks don’t go your way, but I was pleased with the play. It was still good hockey. We competed all the way through.”

He added the players have been in situations in the season they have been down by 2-3 goals and they came back from the deficit.

“It’s encouraging to see they are willing to compete and that’s what we are out there for,” Daiek said, “You have to keep battling regardless. I am pleased with the play and the attitudes.”

The Wolves host Notre Dame Prep on Thursday for their last game before they head into holiday break.

“They have had a very good program over the years,” said Daiek. “I expect a very tight game and competitive game. For me, it’s about what we do. We can compete with anybody. We just have to stick to our structures.”

The game begins at 5:30 p.m. at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court, Bloomfield Hills.

* * *

Join the Wolves and coaches for some ice time over holiday break at DSC. Open hockey players in grades 6-12, join the Wolves on Dec. 26 from 8:15-9:30 p.m.; grades Kindergarten to fifth is Dec. 27, 8- 9:15 p.m.

Prior experience is needed and please bring your full gear. Please RSVP by emailing Kim Stark at kimsta@gmail.com or sign in at the rink when you arrive.