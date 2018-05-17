Good youth works awarded

More than 100 students were honored with Youth Recognition awards. Photo by Phil Custodio

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance recognized dozens of youth who have supported the well-being of self and others, as demonstrated in day-to-day acts of kindness, improvements in their personal growth, and unlocking their potential at the annual Youth Recognition Ceremony and Dessert Reception, April 25.

The students were recognized at the Clarkston Junior High School with a certificate of appreciation and handshakes with a line of school and community leaders.

“This is the epitome of community coming together to support its kids,” said Superintendent Shawn Ryan. “We are very appreciative of everything CAYA does to bring to light the little victories. I’m really proud to be a part of recognizing students caught in the act.”

“This is a great program,” said state Rep. Jim Tedder. “It allows us to acknowledge students who go above and beyond, who shine a light on their classrooms through leadership, through achieving their goals.”