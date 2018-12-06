Goodfellow papers for Shoes for Kids

Kelly Barker of Clarkston and her daughter Kennedy Tillman, a senior at Clarkston High School, joined more than a 100 volunteers selling Goodfellow newspapers for Shoes for Kids.

“I began volunteering because I was a member of the Clarkston Optimists and the Clarkston Rotary was looking for volunteers,” Barker said. “When I told Kennedy about what I was going to be doing, she was just in eighth grade and immediately wanted to be a part of it and has asked me about it every year since.”

This is Kennedy’s second year selling newspapers, and will be her fourth year volunteering for Shoes for Kids. She is looking to attend Ferris State next year, with plans to major in Criminal Justice.

Rotary’s Shoes for Kids will be on Dec. 8 at Oakland Woods Baptist Church. About 200 volunteers will be needed to provide 1,400 pairs of shoes, boots, hats, gloves, and other supplies to more than 400 children.

Check www.clarkstonrotary.org for more information or to sign up.