Goodfellows in community

John Priebe collects a donation from a driver in downtown Clarkston. Photo by Phil Custodio

Clarkston Rotary Club members and friends raised more than $13,000 in this year’s Goodfellow newspaper drive last weekend.

Volunteers sold the newspapers, which were produced by The Clarkston News, on streets throughout Clarkston, as well as Neiman’s Family Market. Clarkston Boy Scout Troop 199 also sold Goodfellow newspapers at the Clarkston High School craft show.

The donations will be used this Saturday at the Shoes for Kids event, where Rotarians and other community groups will distribute shoes, boots, hats, gloves and other services to more than 300 children in need. To volunteer, go to www.signupgenius.com.