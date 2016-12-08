Goodfellows in community

John Priebe collects a donation from a driver in downtown Clarkston. Photo by Phil Custodio
Clarkston Rotary Club members and friends raised more than $13,000 in this year’s Goodfellow newspaper drive last weekend.
Volunteers sold the newspapers, which were produced by The Clarkston News, on streets throughout Clarkston, as well as Neiman’s Family Market. Clarkston Boy Scout Troop 199 also sold Goodfellow newspapers at the Clarkston High School craft show.
The donations will be used this Saturday at the Shoes for Kids event, where Rotarians and other community groups will distribute shoes, boots, hats, gloves and other services to more than 300 children in need. To volunteer, go to www.signupgenius.com.
On behalf of the Clarkston Rotary I would like to thank all of the generous residents of Independence Township, the Village of Clarkston and beyond for continuing to support our upcoming “Shoes for Kids” project.
The efforts of the 100 volunteers braving the streets and businesses doesn’t go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.
On December 10th, the efforts of 190 volunteers will culminate with 362 Clarkston children leaving with smiles on their faces and all of us knowing the they will be a little warmer and safer this winter.
WE HAVE CLEARLY MADE A DIFFERENCE IN A CHILD’S LIFE.
Thank You From
The Clarkston Rotary Cub