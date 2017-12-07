Grapplers to be forged in fire this season

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Grapplers open their season this week as they travel to Dundee on Wednesday where they will face two schools. They take on Dundee first at 1 p.m. in an assembly dual.

“We will be wrestling them in front of their student body,” explained Joe Wood, head coach for Clarkston Varsity Wrestling. Then, the Wolves will compete against Davison.

He added some of the wrestlers just finished their varsity football season so they are still deciding the line up.

“We give them a little bit of a break just because it was a long season,” Wood said. “You are going to see us back to full strength at Oakland County Championships, Dec. 15 and 16.”

The Wolves prepared with Gold vs. Blue Intramurals last Thursday in 16 matches.

“They went really well,” said Wood. “Ten of the matches where the finals of our varsity wrestle off. The kids got to set up for a match and competed in front of their families which was nice. The community could come out if they wanted. It was a good night.”

The Wolves will compete against six ranked teams before their holiday break, which doesn’t count the teams they will see at the county championship.

“We have a tough schedule,” Wood said. “I am under the belief iron sharpens iron – see what the guys need to improve on and get better. We expect a lot of big things from this group of kids, but it’s up to them.”

He added it’s tough to say right now what is going to happen, but the team has a lot of returners which is going to make it a good year. The team is looking forward to quite a few matches this season including the post season when they see Waterford Kettering in the MHSAA Wrestling Team District. If they win, they could go against Oxford in the regional meet at home. Wood added the biggest focus is on the team.

“Individually we want them to do the best they can, but we want them to think they are here for the team,” he said.

The Wolves head to John Glenn for a tournament on Saturday, 9 a.m. before they head into the Oakland County Championship at Lake Orion High School, Dec. 15 and 16.