Grapplers snag top spots during county meet

The Wolves finished in second place during the 57th annual Oakland County Wrestling Championships at Lake Orion High School, Dec. 16-17.

The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team scored 238 points during the meet and had nine finish in the top eight places.

Oxford finished in first place with 268.5 points while Holly finished in third; Waterford Kettering, fourth; and Walled Lake Central, fifth.

The Wolves had three wrestlers finished in first place with Mac Hanselman in the 112-pound weight class, Cole Wiegers (119), Jacob Rygielski (140) finishing as county champions.

Hanselman finished with a 5-0 record with wins over Varun Mangal from Rochester Adams, 9-2; Jarett Greenstein from Walled Lake Northern, 6-4; Jack Olson from Brandon, 8-7; Santiago Moreno from Avondale, fall 51 seconds; and Deontre Maddox from Troy with a fall, 1:19.

Wieger had wins over Brandon Troy from Rochester, 7-0; Jared Callahan from Holly, fall, 4:42; Dalton Myers from Oxford, fall, 4:43; Miguel Garcia from Avondale, fall, 1:36; and Tim Gale from Notre Dame Prep, 9-4.

Rygielski scored on two falls his first day in the tournament over Stoney Creek’s Anthony Athnasios and Rochester Adams’ Brendon Gibbons. He opened the second day with a 10-4 decision over Benjamin Kable from Rochester; 10-2 decision over John Hawkins from West Bloomfield; and a 3-1 win over Ryan Miller from Oxford.

Houston Hemingsen finished in second place in the 152-pound weight class going 5-1 during the tournament. He won with falls over Brandon’s Hunter Harrington and Royal Oak’s Earle Weaver. During the second day he had a 7-2 win over Kevin Price from Stoney Creek, a 16-1 win over Farmington Harrison’s Vincent Rawls; and lost to Oxford’s Trent Myer, 11-4.

Percy Fowler and Conor Donahue finished in third place.

Fowler (285) opened the first day with two wins by falls over Royal Oak and Avondale. During the second day he defeated Rochester in a 3-1 decision. He lost to Farmington in a 5-2 decision before winning his next two matches against Holly and Berkley.

Donahue went 5-1 in the 135-pound weight class with a technical fall over Ferndale’s Matthew Ballard, 16-0 on the first day. He lost to Oxford’s Sergio Borg on the second day, 3-1; then won his next three matches over Walled Lake Northern, Groves and Farmington.

Jake Billette finished in fourth place and went 5-2 during the tournament in the 145-pound weight class with both his losses to Caleb Tabert from Oxford, with the second loss in the third place match. He had falls over Cade Rusniak from Rochester Adams and Nicholas Major from Ferndale on the first day. He had two falls the next day over Alex Vecchioni from Troy and Dan Stallard from Holly. He defeated Mario Pallazola from West Bloomfield in a 9-3 decision.

Ethan Polick finished in sixth place and going 4-3 in the tournament . He opened the first day with wins over Bloomfield Hills and Rochester. He posted wins the next date over Novi and Farmington with falls.

Adam Sprague finished in eighth place in the 103-pound weight class. He went 3-3 during the tournament with two wins over Bloomfield Hills, 13-0, and Rochester, with a fall. He had a 7-2 win over Farmington during the second day.

Anthony Welch, Ian Wilson and Noah Burt went 3-2 during the county tournament.

Welch lost to Lake Orion in his first round, 14-2, in the 130-pound weight class. He went on to defeate Rochester and Notre Dame Prep. During the second day he defeated Stoney Creek, 5-0; and lost to South Lyon, 7-2.

Wilson went 1-1 the first day in the 171-pound weight class with a win over Rochester and loss to South Lyon. He went 2-1 the next day with wins over Rochester Adams and Bloomfield HIlls and a loss to Lake Orion.

Burt went 1-1 during the first day starting with a win over Bloomfield Hills with a fall and a loss to Walled Lake Central. He opened the second day with a win over Waterford Mott and finished the day with a win over Rochester. He lost to Brandon.

Nevin Strayer went 2-2 in the tournament in the 189-pound weight class with wins over Notre Dame Prep and Rochester and losses over Oxford and South Lyon East.

Alex Minuth went 2-2 during the tournament in the 160-pound weight class. He had two wins the first day over Troy Athens and Notre Dame Prep and a loss to Oxford. He opened the second day with a 9-4 loss to Avondale. ~Wendi Reardon Price