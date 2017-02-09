Grapplers top in league





BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Four Wolves finished the regular season with OAA Red league titles last Friday during the league championship at Rochester Adams.

Mac Hanselman (112), Cole Wiegers (119), Conor Donahue (130), and Jake Calvano (152) led the Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team as the team finished in second place with 229 points as Oxford finished in first with 272 points.

“Our performance on Friday wasn’t bad,” said Freddie DeRamus, head coach.

“We had some new faces in the finals and in our lineup for the tournament. Senior Jake Calvano won a big match, freshmen Jake Jones and Adam Sprague won big matches for third place. It’s great to see guys peaking right now and pushing themselves in these big matches.”

Hanselman defeated Liam Hillary from Oxford during the first place match with a major decision, 8-0. He defeated Rochester’s Owen Fisher in the semifinals with a fall, 1:51.

Wiegers finished in first place with a win over Dalton Myers from Oxford with a fall at 4:05. He also defeated Anvj Mangal from Rochester Adams, 9-3.

Donahue posted two wins over Rochester’s Aiden Fitzgerald with a fall, 1:24; and Oxford’s Garrett Tyrrell, 3-0, for first place.

Calvano went undefeated for the night with a win over Rochester Adams’ Louis Eble, 10-4, before going intot he championship round against Trent Myre, 3-1.

Jacob Rygielski (135) and Ian Wilson (160) finished in second place in their weight classes.

Rygielski defeated Dylan Wellbaum from Lake Orion, 12-6. He lost to Sergio Borg from Oxford with a pin.

Wilson posted two wins over Kyler O’Grady from Rochester Adams, fall at 1:45; and Chris Kade from Lake Orion, 5-3. He lost to Oxford’s Devin Trevino, 12-3.

The Wolves had six wrestlers finish in third place including Adam Sprague (103), Ethan Polick (125), Jake Billette (140), Jacob Jones (171), Noah Burt (215) and Percy Fowler (285).

Sprague won the third place match over Nolan Webb from Rochester with a fall, 2:19. He lost his first match against Rochester Adams’ Brady Vibert, 5-3.

Polick had wins over Birmingham Seaholm’s Ryan Cummins twice both with falls; and Rochester Adams’ Joseph Eble, a fall 1:28; and Rochester’s Scott Russell, 10-6. He lost to Oxford’s Jacob Call, 13-2.

Billette posted wins over Rochester Adams’ Brendon Gibbons twice, 5-1 and 11-1; and one win over Blair Boerkel, 8-1. He lost to Noah Smith from Lake Orion in a 6-4 decision in the final seconds.

Jones had wins over Seaholm’s Marcus Manzo, 9-5; Rochester’s Xan Weick, 3-1. He lost to Oxford’s Thomas Wandrie, 9-5.

Burt posted a win over Dean Racitit from Rochester with a fall. He lost to Rochester Adams’ Hunter Lee, 3-2.

Fowler lost his first match to Rochester’s Richard Hamilton, 5-0, before moving on to two wins over Seaholm’s DanHarwood with a fall, 2:21; and Lake Orion’s Hunter Chambers with a fall, 1:54.

Houston Hemingsen (145) and Nevin Strayer (189) both finished in fourth place during the meet.

Hemingsen posted wins over Paul Leo from Rochester, 10-5; and Cade Rusniak from Rochester Adams, fall, 2:41. He lost to -Oxford’s Caleb Tabert, 11-3; and Leo in the third place match, 17-2.

Strayer defeated Ricky Bland from Rochester with a fall at 3:46. He lost to Seaholm’s Michael Schultz and Lake Orion’s Andrew Finn-James.

The Wolves head into districts this week with MHSAA Wrestling Team District on Wednesday at Waterford Kettering and head to the individual meet on Saturday at Troy.

“We have to fine tune some things during the week for team and individual districts,” said DeRamus. “I know the fourteen wrestlers we bring will be healthy and ready to wrestle. This team is young but very competitive. It’s good to see them getting after it in the room and on the mat.”

The Wolves start their team match on Wednesday against Waterford Mott at 5:30 p.m. The winner competes against Kettering in the championship match.