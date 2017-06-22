Gregg’s Gourmet Cafe still a few months from reopening

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Missing out on Gregg’s Gourmet Cafe’s pizza specials or just missing their food? Don’t worry, they are coming back!

Owner Jeff Ryeson said the ball is rolling and a plan of action is in the works after smoke damage from the business next door closed their doors last month. He hopes the restaurant will open back up within two months.

“It’s gonna be remodeled – it’s gonna have fresh material as far as the ceiling and the wall and the floors and paint and the look; just updated,” Ryeson said. “It takes so long because they have to deconstruct, clean, then replace.”

Adding to the reopening excitement, it’s also Gregg’s 25th year in business. Ryeson said they we’re thinking about anniversary plans when the fire derailed them.

“When I’m dealing with the powers that be and how fast they’re doing the work, they had to tear a lot of things apart before they could put it back together and sometimes you run into new problems and delays and this has to be done before this can be done,” Ryeson said. “Once I get a better scope on when that’s gonna happen, then we’re going to tie the reopening with our 25th anniversary.”

Currently Ryeson is still trying to take care of his Clarkston customers through catering. He also owns a restaurant in Lapeer, E.G. Nick’s, and he’s been catering out of that location and delivering to the Clarkston area every weekend.

“That’s what we’ve been doing and Gregg’s is gonna come back. This is our 25th year, so we’re coming back with a new, clean look, we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be around for years to come,” Ryeson said.

He’s owned Gregg’s Gourmet Café for the last 12 years, his brother, Gregg, opened the restaurant 25 years ago.

“I was a 1977 graduate of Clarkston High school, so I’m a home town boy,” Ryeson said. “I think some people were concerned we weren’t gonna reopen, but I want to stress that yes, we’re coming back, as soon as we can get it open we’ll be back open.”