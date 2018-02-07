GREGORY S. SEAMAN

SEAMAN, GREGORY S. of Clarkston, passed away February 5, 2018 at 68 years of age. Loving husband of Sally for 45 years; dear father of Amy, Dr. Ryan (Laura), David, and Kyle Seaman; grandfather of Gabe, Jacob, and Abby; brother of Gloria (Randy) Moore and Gary Seaman. Preceded in death by parents Elwood and Sylvia, and brothers, Jeff and John. Greg was a teacher for Clarkston Schools and retired in 2004. He enjoyed reading, tending his rose garden, and most of all adored and loved his children. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11:30 AM at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, Clarkston. Family will receive friends at church 10 AM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family or your charity of choice. To send a condolence, visitwww.CoatsFuneralHome.com.