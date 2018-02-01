Group seeks to preserve history

The Preservation Clarkston Committee invites the community to a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Courtside Room at Deer Lake Athletic Club to discuss the preservation of community’s resources for future generations.

“The first meeting is to form a network of people to assure the historic nature of the community is not lost,” said Sam Moraco, one of the founders. “We need ideas from across the community.”

The group also seeks to promote awareness and provide resources. The public is invited.

“We hope to compliment the Historical Society. Our goal is to keep the community informed about our historical assets and offer resources to help preserve them,” said Joette Kunse, committee member.

The group’s first project is the historic Bailey house on Sashabaw Road, which is owned by Oakland County Park and Recreation (” Last stand for historic home,” Aug. 17, 2017).

The committee was started by concerned citizens who attended county meetings, worked with Clarkston Community Schools to involve students in preservation efforts, and secured an agreement with the county to save the home.