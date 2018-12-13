Gualtieri earns award for outstanding principal

Principal Glenn Gualtieri of Bailey Lake Elementary School is the winner of the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association 2018 Outstanding Practicing Principal Award.

“I waited in the wings with Glenn’s family for the announcement. To say he was surprised would be an understatement,” said Superintendent Shawn Ryan in a letter to the community. “In true fashion, Glenn humbly and eloquently accepted the award on the behalf of Clarkston Community Schools, saying that in Clarkston, ‘when one shines, we all shine.’”

The award recognizes outstanding principals whose contributions to the profession are exemplary and recognized by their peers and communities.

Gualtieri was honored for his extraordinary leadership, commitment to his students and faculty, service to our community and his contributions to the overall profession at the association’s winter conference in Traverse City, in front of a packed hall full of principals from all over Michigan.